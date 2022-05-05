Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading Up 11.8% This Week

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $2.95 or 0.00007481 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $14.14 million and $1,193.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.70 or 0.00343707 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00079750 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00086515 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Bitlocus (BTL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

