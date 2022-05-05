Bitcoin SV (BSV) Reaches Market Cap of $1.39 Billion

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $72.96 or 0.00198214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $185.41 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,808.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $277.65 or 0.00754312 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00018999 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,051,020 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

