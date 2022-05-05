Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.63-2.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.075-1.095 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $3.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.95. 1,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -708.66 and a beta of 1.01. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $53.03 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day moving average is $68.88.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $257.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.10 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLKB shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Blackbaud from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $189,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 4,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $275,990.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,654.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,239 shares of company stock valued at $999,518. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at $324,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 12.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Blackbaud by 8.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 18.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

