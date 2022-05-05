BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.21.

BB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $111,738.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,519 shares in the company, valued at $472,781.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc raised its position in BlackBerry by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 53,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BB traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 549,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,920,035. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

