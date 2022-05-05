BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:FRA)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

FRA stock opened at $12.25 on Thursday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $14.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:FRA Get Rating ) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

