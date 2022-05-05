BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $14.14. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $17.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 37,364 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 43,664 shares during the period. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

