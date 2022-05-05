BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Announces Earnings Results

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 81.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.
Shares of TCPC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.75. 176,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,017. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.
A number of brokerages have commented on TCPC. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.
About BlackRock TCP Capital (Get Rating)
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.
