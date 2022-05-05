Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,679,000 after purchasing an additional 305,577 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,843,000 after buying an additional 1,471,093 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,275,000 after buying an additional 21,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $5.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.86. The stock had a trading volume of 105,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $83.75 and a one year high of $149.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.35.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,510,044 shares of company stock worth $11,184,929 and have sold 1,081,452 shares worth $65,213,258. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

