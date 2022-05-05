Blankinship & Foster LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Blankinship & Foster LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 11.0% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $9.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $206.14. The stock had a trading volume of 154,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,060. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $203.71 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

