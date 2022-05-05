Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BLMN. StockNews.com started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.82.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $31.08.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 151.95%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 23.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,600,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,008,000 after purchasing an additional 304,437 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $3,222,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

