Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOCNU) Short Interest Down 20.0% in April

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOCNU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $18,937,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $12,531,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $6,928,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $6,180,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $4,995,000.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

