BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.60 EPS

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.59 by $4.60, Fidelity Earnings reports. BlueLinx had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 118.32%.

NYSE:BXC traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.91. The stock had a trading volume of 358,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,988. BlueLinx has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $100.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.79.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlueLinx by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlueLinx by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlueLinx by 327.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlueLinx by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in BlueLinx by 434.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BXC shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.25.

About BlueLinx (Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.