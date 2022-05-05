BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.60 EPS

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.59 by $4.60, Fidelity Earnings reports. BlueLinx had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 118.32%.
Shares of NYSE:BXC traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.91. The stock had a trading volume of 358,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,988. BlueLinx has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $100.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.59. The company has a market cap of $952.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.79.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on BXC shares. Benchmark increased their target price on BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BlueLinx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.25.
About BlueLinx (Get Rating)
BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.
