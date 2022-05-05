BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Stock Price Up 7.2% on Earnings Beat

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) shares were up 7.2% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $76.06 and last traded at $75.50. Approximately 7,715 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 152,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.45.

The construction company reported $13.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.59 by $4.60. BlueLinx had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 118.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BXC shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlueLinx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.44.

About BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

