BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.89

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.89 and traded as high as C$15.98. BMTC Group shares last traded at C$15.98, with a volume of 3,804 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of C$522.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.03.

BMTC Group Company Profile (TSE:GBT)

BMTC Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Ameublements Tanguay Inc, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. The company operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. It operates retail outlets in 32 locations in Quebec province.

