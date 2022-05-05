BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 83,094 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.09% of Crown Castle International worth $78,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.62.

Crown Castle International stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.59. 1,393,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $157.16 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.23 and its 200-day moving average is $183.88.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

