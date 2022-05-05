BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DMB)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

NYSE DMB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.42. 62,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,253. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.51. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $17.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 44.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 119.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

