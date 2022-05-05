boohoo group (LON:BOO) Downgraded to Hold at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital downgraded shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 70 ($0.87) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 200 ($2.50).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.87) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 350 ($4.37) to GBX 190 ($2.37) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 260.50 ($3.25).

boohoo group stock opened at GBX 74.25 ($0.93) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. boohoo group has a 1-year low of GBX 63.32 ($0.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 337 ($4.21). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 86.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 120.28. The company has a market cap of £941.28 million and a P/E ratio of 15.80.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

