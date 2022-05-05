BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.90-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.5-16.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.92 billion.

BWA stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.93. The stock had a trading volume of 60,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,609. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.35. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

BWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.70.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

