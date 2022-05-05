Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.84-1.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.83. Boston Properties also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.40-7.50 EPS.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $122.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $103.20 and a 52-week high of $133.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.53 and its 200 day moving average is $119.51.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.32%.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upgraded Boston Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.36.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

