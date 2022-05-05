BP (NYSE:BP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $49.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.20 billion. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Shares of BP traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,782,631. BP has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s payout ratio is presently -23.84%.

BP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on BP from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BP from GBX 480 ($6.00) to GBX 500 ($6.25) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,005,607 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,669,000 after purchasing an additional 127,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,316,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

