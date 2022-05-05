BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 450 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 450 ($5.62) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BP.B. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 490 ($6.12) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($5.62) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.12) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 500 ($6.25) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 450 ($5.62) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of LON:BP.B opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.22) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of £35.51 billion and a PE ratio of 5.96. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 52 week low of GBX 170.63 ($2.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.50). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 174.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 181.34.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

