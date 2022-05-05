BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.75

Shares of BrandShield Systems Plc (LON:BRSD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.75 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.12), with a volume of 74238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.13 ($0.13).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of BrandShield Systems in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of £12.22 million and a P/E ratio of -2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14.13.

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover websites, marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

