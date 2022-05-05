BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.80

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 5979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

BRCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded BRC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Get BRC alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at $307,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRC during the first quarter valued at about $653,000. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRC Company Profile (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.