Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Trading Down 6.6%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.63. 34,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,701,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHG. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.32.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47.

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $209,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 601.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

