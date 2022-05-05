Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Announces Earnings Results

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $460.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BFAM traded down $6.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.97. The stock had a trading volume of 14,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,285. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.43. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $95.65 and a twelve month high of $171.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BFAM. StockNews.com began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.56.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

