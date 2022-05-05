Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on BHF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

BHF traded down $2.26 on Thursday, hitting $53.49. 640,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,073. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,229,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth about $796,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 376,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,511,000 after buying an additional 102,160 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brighthouse Financial (Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.