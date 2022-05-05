Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 22,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 157,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 38,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $5,003,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $76.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.46. The company has a market cap of $162.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $78.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

