Broadleaf Partners LLC Decreases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Broadleaf Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42,179.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,455 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,138,465,000 after acquiring an additional 639,285 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $218,305,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,099.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 352,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,635,000 after acquiring an additional 323,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $5.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $276.69. 33,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,573. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $233.32 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.50.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

