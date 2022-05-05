Broadleaf Partners LLC Has $293,000 Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Broadleaf Partners LLC cut its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 19,146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.41.

NYSE NSC traded down $6.97 on Thursday, hitting $257.70. 30,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.62 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.08.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

