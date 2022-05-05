Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Issues Earnings Results

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

NYSE:BNL traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,526. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 158.21%.

In related news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 191,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 14,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,009,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after buying an additional 15,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

