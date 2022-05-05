Brokerages Anticipate HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to Announce $3.94 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) to post $3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.62. HCA Healthcare reported earnings of $4.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year earnings of $17.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.90 to $19.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $19.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.18 to $20.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.27.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $224.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $199.76 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.40. The stock has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.