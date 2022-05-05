Brokerages Anticipate Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to Post $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.84. Ichor posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ichor had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on ICHR shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ichor from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ichor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ichor by 126.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 144,216 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 9.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 278,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,457,000 after acquiring an additional 24,846 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Ichor by 56.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Ichor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICHR stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.23. The company had a trading volume of 273,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,857. Ichor has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $893.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 2.10.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

