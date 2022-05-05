Brokerages Anticipate Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to Post -$0.75 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) will post ($0.75) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.68). Nevro posted earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($2.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($1.63). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.19 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup raised Nevro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.54.

In other news, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $96,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,150,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,460,000 after acquiring an additional 141,160 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,582,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,310,000 after purchasing an additional 213,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,793,000 after purchasing an additional 20,017 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 47.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,542,000 after purchasing an additional 213,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NVRO traded down $7.28 on Thursday, reaching $55.59. 1,587,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,029. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day moving average of $80.32. Nevro has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $182.45.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

