Brokerages Anticipate The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.40 Billion

Brokerages expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $5.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $6.90 billion. Mosaic posted sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full year sales of $19.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.22 billion to $22.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $18.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mosaic.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 24.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

MOS stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.73. 6,465,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,986,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.71. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $79.28.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,706 shares of company stock worth $7,385,870. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $1,904,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 122,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 58,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mosaic (MOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.