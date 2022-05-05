Brokerages Expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.00 Million

Brokerages predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) will report $96.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.10 million and the lowest is $94.90 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported sales of $97.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year sales of $388.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $383.10 million to $394.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $417.75 million, with estimates ranging from $398.00 million to $437.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of NYSE BHLB traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. 257,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,719. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 63,153.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,050 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,220,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

