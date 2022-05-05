Brokerages Expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.06 Million

Equities analysts expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) to announce $9.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30,100%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year sales of $17.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $55.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.33 million, with estimates ranging from $610,000.00 to $7.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 million. Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLSD shares. TheStreet raised Clearside Biomedical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

NASDAQ CLSD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 240,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,335. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $7.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

