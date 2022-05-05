Brokerages Expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.63 Million

Equities analysts expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) to report $93.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.76 million. Computer Task Group reported sales of $97.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year sales of $384.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $379.69 million to $390.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $406.85 million, with estimates ranging from $396.20 million to $417.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $112.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.66 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTG. StockNews.com started coverage on Computer Task Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTG traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.29. 24,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,099. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $142.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 18,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

