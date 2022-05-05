Brokerages Expect Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $199.95 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) will post sales of $199.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Holley’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $200.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $199.90 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Holley will report full year sales of $791.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $780.00 million to $809.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $841.60 million, with estimates ranging from $815.00 million to $874.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Holley.

Get Holley alerts:

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Holley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Shares of NYSE HLLY traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,321. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Holley has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $14.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51.

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $33,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Lobel sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $91,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,673,884 shares in the company, valued at $624,922,494.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000,000 shares of company stock worth $151,040,000 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Holley by 340.0% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Holley during the first quarter worth $233,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Holley by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 629,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after buying an additional 23,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Holley by 616.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after buying an additional 503,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Holley (Get Rating)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holley (HLLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.