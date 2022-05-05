Brokerages Expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to Announce $1.69 EPS

Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.74. Merck & Co., Inc. reported earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $7.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Merck & Co., Inc..
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.57% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $88.01. 9,452,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,129,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $222.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40.
Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.
