Brokerages Expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.69 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) will announce $8.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.59 billion and the highest is $8.72 billion. Micron Technology reported sales of $7.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year sales of $33.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.71 billion to $34.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $39.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.59 billion to $41.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.32.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in Micron Technology by 45.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 267,170 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in Micron Technology by 5.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,813,000 after acquiring an additional 87,829 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.29. The stock had a trading volume of 16,594,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,565,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.18. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

Micron Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micron Technology (MU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.