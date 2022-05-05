Brokerages Expect Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) to announce $10.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Minerva Surgical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.22 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Minerva Surgical will report full-year sales of $61.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.18 million to $61.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $81.21 million, with estimates ranging from $80.52 million to $81.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Minerva Surgical.

UTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Shares of NASDAQ UTRS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 28,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,342. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Minerva Surgical has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $10,574,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

