Brokerages Expect N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for N-able’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow N-able.

Get N-able alerts:

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of N-able from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, N-able has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the third quarter worth $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in N-able in the third quarter valued at $72,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in N-able in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in N-able in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in N-able in the first quarter valued at $99,000.

Shares of NABL traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.15. 4,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03. N-able has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

N-able Company Profile (Get Rating)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on N-able (NABL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.