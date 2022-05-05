Brokerages Expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Post’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.43 billion. Post reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full-year sales of $5.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Post.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Post from $129.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Post by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Post by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,454,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,916,000 after purchasing an additional 111,209 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 157,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.50. 489,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,591. Post has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $78.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 85.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

