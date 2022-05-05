Brokerages Set Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) PT at $79.85

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.85.

Several brokerages recently commented on DQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of DQ stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.21. 1,009,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,968. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.19. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $90.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $0.18. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 50.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 18.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,133,000 after buying an additional 954,938 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,127,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after buying an additional 745,728 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 417.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 884,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,418,000 after buying an additional 713,671 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,881,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 511.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 709,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,601,000 after buying an additional 593,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

