Brokerages Set Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Target Price at $91.41

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.03.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 2,770 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $249,660.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 3,629 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $327,081.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,371 shares of company stock valued at $754,478 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQR traded down $1.32 on Monday, reaching $78.91. 17,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,128. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.74. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $70.98 and a 52-week high of $94.32.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.83%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

