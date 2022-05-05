Brokerages Set MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Target Price at $19.00

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MFA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on MFA Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of MFA Financial stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.80. 225,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,702. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.61. MFA Financial has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17.

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $63.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.87 million. MFA Financial had a net margin of 95.85% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 56,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 189,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 50.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

