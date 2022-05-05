Brokerages Set Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) PT at $123.18

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.18.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,907,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,189,279,000 after purchasing an additional 197,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ross Stores by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,945,770,000 after acquiring an additional 827,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,769,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $657,377,000 after acquiring an additional 171,638 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ross Stores by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,989,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $543,098,000 after acquiring an additional 416,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Ross Stores by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,915,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $535,100,000 after acquiring an additional 700,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,036. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.90.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

