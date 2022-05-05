Brokerages Set Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) PT at $99.60

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RHP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Shares of RHP opened at $93.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.55. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties (Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.