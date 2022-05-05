Brokerages Set Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Price Target at $39.83

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEM. StockNews.com began coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,812,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $523,699,000 after acquiring an additional 572,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,812,553 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,089,000 after purchasing an additional 237,383 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385,402 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,131,000 after purchasing an additional 239,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $66,336,000 after purchasing an additional 150,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 34.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,783,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,513,000 after purchasing an additional 457,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEM traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 712,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,068. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Select Medical has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $43.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

About Select Medical (Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.